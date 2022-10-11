DAPHNE, Ala. — Leland Paul Walters, 76, of Daphne, Ala., passed away Friday (Oct. 7, 2022).
Lee was born on Oct. 20, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of Gorrim and Luella Walters. After receiving his degree from Cal State Fullerton, Lee fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a fighter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. Captain Lee Walters served as an F4 Phantom pilot, becoming flight lead of his squadron. While in Flight School (Pensacola, Fla.), Lee met and married the love of his life, Myra Bailey. After a chance encounter in April 1971, they were engaged in June and married in November — their love story would span almost 51 years.
After leaving the Marine Corps, Lee began a long, successful career with IBM. Although he would say that his greatest achievement was his family — Brandon (Jennifer) Walters, Cameron (Mandy) Walters and Hayley (Chris) Walters Clift. Everything he did, he did out of the deepest love and devotion for his children and his wife. His soul focus was family. Always. Lee is “Pops” to nine beautiful grandchildren, Harper, Clara, Paul, Brady, Olivia, Stella, Camilla, Haydon and Cooper, and they made his life complete.
Lee is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; mother-in-law, Elsie Bailey; and many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gorrim and Luella Walters; father-in-law, H. Paul Bailey; and son, Haydon Alexander Walters.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations made in Lee’s honor to a charity he supported (Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel to Towers, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital).