NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Leland Eugene Warmoth, 89, passed away Tuesday (June 22, 2021) in Florida of natural causes.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Joan.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Ellis; and children, Leland Douglas Warmoth and wife Angela of Galatia, Jeffrey Warmoth and wife Alexandra of Santa Barbara, Calif., Greg Warmoth and wife Christie of Orlando, Fla., and Stephanie Warmoth of Port Orange, Fla. He also leaves behind his very close friend and partner late in life, Bonnie Levar of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Leland was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge as a boatswain’s mate first class, he married Joan and settled in Champaign to raise four children. Leland worked for Smyth Imports and was the general manager of Becker Volkswagen for much of his adult life, before retiring to New Smyrna Beach to be near his grandchildren, which he has 11, Shane Croke, Cody, Jake and Shelby of Galatia, Sarah, Adam and Eric Warmoth of Los Altos, Calif., Justin, Tyler and Logan Warmoth of Orlando and Cole Warmoth of Port Orange.
Leland also is the great-grandfather of three, Maddox, Waylon and Henry.
His passions extended beyond watching, visiting and cheering on his grandkids, but also to his beloved Fighting Illini and Chief Illiniwek.
Leland also loved animals, especially his dog, Roxie, and spoke glowingly about his childhood pony and his time as the first ever mascot of the Illinois Polo team when he was 10.
Leland, who was nicknamed “Popeye” by the polo team for his dislike of spinach, was also the quarterback of the Uni High football team, and the nickname stuck for most of his life.
He was fiercely loyal to his family and large group of friends; living his favorite life motto “you have to make your fun, it doesn’t just happen.” An avid boater and golfer, with three holes-in-one, sports was an important part of his life. He loved being near the water and soaking up the Florida sunshine.
He was also a man who led by example as a person of honesty and integrity. During his final days and hours, he did this once again, dying with dignity surrounded by the love of family and Jesus. We will all see him again, but for now, he’s back in the loving arms of Joan, his wife of 57 years.
Funeral services are pending.