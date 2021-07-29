COVINGTON, Ind. — Lenora Rose Mills, 84, of Covington, Ind., died at 11:03 p.m. Monday (July 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. (EST) Friday at Sunset Funeral Home's Covington chapel, 420 Third St., Covington. Pastor James Blue will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. (EST) Friday at the funeral home. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.