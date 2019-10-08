IVESDALE — Lenza Lee Harper of Ivesdale departed this life on Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 26 days. He was born in Morgan County, Ky., on Oct. 10, 1931, one of 12 children of the late Everett Earl Harper and Elizabeth Cantrell Harper.
He was the beloved husband of Thelma F. Jean Harper, his wife of 64 years. They married on Jan. 3, 1955, in Monticello.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Bement Baptist Church, where he gave his heart to Jesus in the fall of 1997. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing about his Savior and was a great witness to the saving grace that he received.
All who knew him enjoyed his sense of humor, which was second to none. He had a nickname for everyone and could come up with a song for every situation. His passing is going to leave a void impossible to fill. Lenza loved his family and he was loved by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma, and their four sons, Johnny Lee (Cheri) of La Place, David (Kim) and Mark (Melody), both of Bement, and Everett (Eileen) of Martinsville, Va. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, John D., Steve, Andrea, Joshua, Brittany, Matthew, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Lesley, Emily and Elivia; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Besides his parents, Lenza was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters, Mort, Clarence, Carl, Edgel, Jimmy, Ola, Lola Mae, Zelma, Evelyn, Ethel and Wilma; and by one great-granddaughter.
Lenza loved the Lord Jesus Christ. and his most deeply felt prayer was that his family would one day join him in heaven.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Morr officiating. Interment will be held in Bement Township Cemetery with military graveside rites by Albert Parker American Legion Post 620.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.