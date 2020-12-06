FISHER — Leo Michael Chapman Sr., 87, of Fisher, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with his Lord and savior Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) surrounded by his loving and dedicated family.
Mr. Chapman was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, to the late Merlin Michael and Valerie Anastasia (Murphy) Chapman. Leo served his country for 15 years in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter and aircraft mechanic. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal for meritorious actions while participating in rescue operations. After his service, he worked for the United States Postal Service in Champaign as a postal carrier and then mechanic for 25 years.
Mr. Chapman was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed working on old cars, working in the yard, spending time with family and friends and traveling with his wife.
Mr. Chapman married Audrey June Hubbard on April 22, 1957, in Leicester City, England; they were married for 63 years, and she survives in Fisher.
Together they had four children, Debbie (Jerry) Kemphues of Champaign, Belinda (Steve) Ingold of Fisher, Steve Chapman of Fisher and Leo Michael (Mike) Chapman, who preceded him in death.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, Melissa (Morgan) Asay, Kristen (Josh) Oney, Jamie (Steve) Bos, Josh (Jenn) Ingold, Dylan Chapman and Alyssa Chapman; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Wyatt, Rowynn, Olivia, Holden, Daphne, Brady and Haddie.
He leaves behind two sisters, Ceil Devlin and Helen Lemon; and a brother, Frank Chapman.
Memorials can be made in Leo Chapman’s name to Our Lady of the Lords Church, Gibson City; Carle Hospice; Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Champaign; or a charity of your choice.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.