CHAMPAIGN — Leo B. Heath Jr. of Champaign passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
He was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Chicago to Mildred and Leo Heath. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Geraldine, and daughter, Allison Catherine Ann Ratts.
Survivors include his daughter, Millie Heath of Champaign, and son, Leo B. Heath of Champaign; grandsons, Kyle A. Kostro of Urbana and Gabriel Heath of Champaign; and great-grandchildren, Fallon Vivian Mae and Major Brian Lee Kostro. Also surviving are his sisters, Renee Ellis of South Dakota and Karen Johnson of Wisconsin.
A graveside service with military rites for the Air Force veteran will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jeff Caithamer will be officiating. Online condolences can be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.