TOLONO — Leo Robert Studer, 90, of Tolono passed away Sept. 4, 2020.
Born Sept. 13, 1929, in Fisher to Harve and Carrie (née Sommer) Studer, Leo served in the Army during the Korean War.
He married Judi Wrather on July 2, 1967. He was a Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy for more than 30 years. Leo was active in many community organizations, including Illini Lodge 17 Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Association, Lions Club and Tolono village government. Leo also served as an election judge and was very active with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville.
Leo was an avid fisherman and longtime member of the C-U Bass Club.
He is survived by his wife, Judi; son, Kent (Anne), and their sons, Jacob and Anthony of Savoy; his sister, Lila Shields (Bob) of Rantoul; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Michele.
Leo will be missed by family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by making a donation to the charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. Visitation, which is open to friends, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home in Tolono. Family will not be present.