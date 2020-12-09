ROYAL — Leon Bluhm, 83, of Royal passed away Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. A private funeral for the family will be held prior to the graveside service at the church. The Rev. Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Leon was born on Jan. 26, 1937, in St. Joseph, the son of Lorenz and Etta (Sieberns) Bluhm. He married Margery Bartell on June 19, 1960, at St. John Lutheran Church, Peoria.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Lisa) Bluhm of Charleston, Doug (Lori) Bluhm of St. Joseph and Mary (Chris) Schmitz of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren, Laura McHenry, Matthew Bluhm, Emily Bluhm and Evan, Johanna, Allison and Ryan Schmitz; one great-grandchild, Beau Garrett; one sister, Loretta (Ray) Aden of St. Joseph; along with several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge, in January 2020; parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Myron and LuAnn Bluhm.
Leon was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, where he was baptized and confirmed and served in many capacities throughout his life. A man of faith throughout the years, he was involved with Luther League, taught Sunday school, was a leader at Kogudus camps and served in prison ministry.
Leon spent his entire life farming. He had an entrepreneurial mind, from building things from scratch to partnering with his friend, John Behrens with Behrens & Bluhm Electric. Leon served on the Board of Education for the Royal Grade School and Prairieview School District, and he served on the Federal Land Bank and Farm Credit Services Board.
He loved to camp with friends, enjoyed playing card games and spending time with the grandkids. But most of all, he loved his family and his community, always there to extend a helping hand, support or a kind word when needed.
Condolences may also be offered at freesefh.com. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery.