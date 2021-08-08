MOLINE — Leon J. Corkery, 97, of Moline died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3209 60th St., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 First St. A, Moline, with a Christian wake service at 7 p.m. The family will also greet visitors at the church one hour before the funeral. The family requests that all guests wear masks.
Leon was born Aug. 5, 1923, on the family farm in Fairbank, Iowa, the son of Charles (J.C.) and Margaret (Staebell) Corkery. He lived there until enlisting in the Army during World War II. He served from 1944-46 in the 1636th Engineering Construction Battalion in France, Germany, the Philippines and Japan.
He married Ruth Dingman on Sept. 25, 1949, in Fort Madison, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University in Ames on the G.I. Bill, graduating in 1950 as an agricultural engineer. In that year, he joined the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, where he was employed as an engineer until his retirement in 1984.
His survivors include four sons and five daughters-in-law: Patrick and Margaret Corkery of Littleton, Colo., John and Dara Corkery of Gillette, Wyo., Joseph Corkery and Margaret Lukens of Burlingame, Calif., Cynthia Corkery of Moline and Daniel and Victoria (Tori) Corkery of Urbana. Also surviving are six grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, two great-granddaughters and three sisters.
Leon was preceded in death by wife, Ruth; a son, David Corkery; and nine brothers.
The family expresses its gratitude to the caregivers at Friendship Manor for their unfailing care of Leon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Believers Together Center, Moline, or Christ the King Church.