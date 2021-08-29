FOOSLAND — Leon Fairfield, 87, loving husband and dad, died peacefully at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 2021, at his home in Foosland, surrounded by family.
Leon was born Dec. 19, 1933, to William (Bill) and Mary (Richardson) Fairfield and was the brother of Don Fairfield and Gail Vettorel. He married the love of his life, Marilyn (Butchie) Brown of Urbana. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on March 31.
They were the parents of three daughters, Terri (Eric) Stalter, Dawn Fairfield and Brooke (Jim) Cochran. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Dawn Fairfield.
Leon graduated from Fisher High School and attended the University of Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served his country in the Korean War. After being a semitrailer driver and an employee at People’s Gas, he started farming. After 50 years of farming, Leon stayed on the farm and stayed involved by making trips to the elevator each fall.
Leon was raised in the Fisher Church of Christ and worshipped there until the doors closed, and then attended the Dewey Community Church.
He was a Mason and also served as a superintendent to the Friday afternoon horse pulls at the Fisher Fair.
Leon loved horses and was also an avid golfer with the distinction of two hole-in-ones. However, his favorite activity of all was sitting in the stands to cheer on his family at whatever activity they were in at the time. “He was the center of our family.”
There is no service planned at this time. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family.