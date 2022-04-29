Leon Lee Lochbaum Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Leon Lee Lochbaum Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMBURG, Germany — Leon Lee Lochbaum, born in Springfield, passed away March 16, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany.He lived a full life and, as a teacher and thespian in Monticello, touched many lives. He will be missed. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos