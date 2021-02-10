URBANA — Leon W. Peacock Jr., 66, of Urbana died at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. will officiate. CDFC regulations will be inforced. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 to noon Friday at the church. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.