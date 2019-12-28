CAMARGO — Leona Pearl “Pudy” Jayne, 65, of Camargo passed away at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Newman.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Meyer Funeral Home, Newton. Burial will be in Tate Cemetery, rural Bogota. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at meyerfh.com.
Leona Pearl, affectionately known as “Pudy,” was born Dec. 13, 1954, in rural Newton, the daughter of Virgil Henry and Essie Lucille (Worthey) Jayne.
Pudy enjoyed coloring, drawing and playing with her Barbie dolls. She loved all animals, especially cats and dogs.
Pudy is survived by her sisters-in-law, Patty Jayne of Camargo, Mary Jayne of Newton and Connie Jayne of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
Pudy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard, Chet, Vic and Roy Jayne; and a sister, Fern Pickett.