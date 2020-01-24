GIFFORD — Leona E. Saathoff, 98, of Gifford, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at Country Health, Gifford.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Pastor Bob Rassmussen will officiate.
Leona was born Nov. 28, 1921, in Ogden Township, the daughter of George J. and Katherine J. (Behrens) Frerichs. She married Raymond Saathoff on Feb. 15, 1946. He preceded her on June 7, 2014.
She is survived by a sister, Clarine Saathoff of Mahomet; brother-in-law, Elvin Huls of Ogden; sister-in-law, Annetta Frerichs of Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe Frerichs and Herman Frerichs; and sisters, Eleanor Lubben, Rosetta Richards, Bernice Huls and Carolyn Hinrichs.
Leona was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana, and American Legion Post 24 Auxiliary.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Leona enjoyed spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Country Health in Gifford for the care they gave to Leona.
Memorials may be made to Country Health in Gifford.