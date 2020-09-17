MANSFIELD — Leonard Richard Nichols, 82, of Mansfield went home to be with Jesus on Monday evening (Sept. 14, 2020) from his home. He was surrounded by peace and love with his family by his side.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in Ingram Cemetery, White Heath, with Pastor Brent Roberson officiating. Military rites will be accorded. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rich was born on Nov. 11, 1937, at home in Cisco, to Leonard and Lucille Nichols. He married Barbara Ann Staley on Sept. 2, 1966, in Champaign. She survives in Mansfield.
Also surviving are their children, Tony (Mindy) Nichols of Mansfield and Tammy (Matt) Steinkamp of Cary; four grandchildren, Paige and Sydney Nichols and Bailey and Trey Steinkamp; two brothers, Don (Sharon) Nichols of Mansfield and Ken (Tara) Nichols of Mahomet; and three nephews.
Rich was proceeded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.
He attended Oakley country school and graduated from Cerro Gordo high school in 1955. He worked in the construction trade as a ceramic-tile setter for 42 years. He served in the Illinois National Guard 106th Tank Battalion for 10 years.
Rich loved outdoor activities of horseback riding, hunting and fishing. He adored his wife of 54 years and dearly cherished his family and family gatherings and following his grandchildren’s activities. His love, upbeat and positive attitude will be deeply missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carle Cancer Institute Infusion Clinic or the Northern Piatt Fire Protection District.