TUSCOLA — Leonard Wayne Boerngen, 90, of Tuscola passed away at 2:50 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 30, 2021) at Carriage Crossing, Arcola.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.
Leonard was born on Nov. 16, 1930, in Effingham County, the son of Emery and Esther Habbe Boerngen. He married Kathleen D. Having on April 22, 1955, in Effingham. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2019.
Survivors include his daughters, Janet Boerngen and husband Michael Ducey of Champaign, Cindy (Steve) Meister of Fairbury and Donna (Greg) Campbell of Tuscola; two grandsons, Austin (Sarah) Ducey of Champaign and Gunnar (Bethany) Campbell of Hamel; five great-grandchildren, Grace, Luke, Jack, Amadeus and William; and brother, Lyle (Shirley) Boerngen of Lebanon, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Grace Lee.
Leonard graduated from North Clay Community High School, Louisville, in 1948. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
After 38 years, he retired from USI Chemical Company, Tuscola, in 1992, where he worked in the insulation department and later as an electrician.
He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Leonard was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, and he enjoyed fishing and making wood crafts.
With his love of singing, especially church hymns, memorials can be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Fund.
A special thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Memory Care South at Carriage Crossing of Arcola and to Pastor Jason Braaten of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.