MAHOMET — Leonard Wayne Gawthorp of Mahomet, formerly of Farmer City.
Sunrise: April 9, 1945, in Champaign.
Sunset: March 20, 2022, in Mahomet.
Leonard was the son of Alva Gawthorp and Geneva (Bryan) Gawthorp. He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1963. He married Elizabeth DeVault on Aug. 14, 1965, in Farmer City. They were married for 56 years.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Gawthorp of Mahomet; daughter, Leanna and Brent Helmuth of Mahomet; grandchildren, Daren Gawthorp Jr. of Clinton, Magan and Cody Swanzy of Goose Creek, S.C., Preston Gawthorp of Urbana, Savanna Levengood of Mahomet, Brody Helmuth of Mahomet, Addison Helmuth of Mahomet and Grace Helmuth of Mahomet; one brother, Dale Gawthorp of Peoria, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Daren and Jesse Gawthorp; two sisters, Lana Gawthorp and Freida Gilbert; and four brothers, Lyle, Chuck, Don and Junior Gawthorp.
Leonard worked at General Electric in Bloomington for 37 years as an electrical worker and retired in 2007 as team leader. He worked in every department as a versatile employee. He received multiple awards for innovative thinking and contributions toward the company. One of his favorite projects was wiring the first windmill generators for Germany, which kickstarted the wind-energy era.
Leonard was a member of Victory Christian Center in Farmer City. He served alongside his wife in the children’s ministry and as a door greeter. Serving in a different capacity, he produced “sermons on CD” for a minister from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Galesburg as well.
Leonard’s hobbies included being an avid bicyclist, walks with his daughter, camping, a true outdoorsman and, of course, loved spending time with his family. He was also known as a Mr. Fix-It — anything from computers to appliances to rebuilding a car engine with one of his sons.
Mr. Gawthorp battled pleural mesothelioma for approximately five years. Initially, he was given a prognosis of six months to a year. He credited his extended survival time to God first, plus the care he received at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Leonard’s family would like to thank Dr. Hedy Kindler (and her team), an internationally recognized expert in the treatment of malignant mesothelioma, along with Carle Clinic (Urbana), who implemented some of Mr. Gawthorp’s treatments locally. They provided amazing care, and we will forever be grateful for these bonus years!
A celebration of life service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Victory Christian Center, 701 Stensel Drive, Farmer City, with Pastor Bryan Phillips of Victory Christian Center in Farmer City and Bishop Larry Taylor of Center for Hope International Ministries in Bloomington officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Victory Christian Center, Farmer City.
Memorials may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L. St. NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.