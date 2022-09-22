RANTOUL — Leonard J. Wirges, 100, of Rantoul passed away 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Military rites will be performed by the Rantoul VFW after the gathering at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Leonard was born Dec. 9, 1921, on a farm ranch near Petersburg, Neb., the only son of Peter and Louise (Ketteler) Wirges. He married Lorraine Potteiger in Fullerton, Neb., on Nov. 6, 1947. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2021.
He is survived by a son, David (Orquidea) Wirges of Katy, Texas; a daughter, Victoria Jeakins of Rantoul; and a sister, Eldora Schrad of Columbus, Neb. Also surviving are five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Gertrude Hinkle, and a son, Paul.
Leonard graduated from high school in 1940 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942. After training, he spent 33 months in the Pacific Theater from Guadalcanal to the Philippine Liberation.
After the Korean War, Leonard reverted to the U.S. Army Reserve and retired from the Army as a chief warrant officer. He was employed by the U.S. Air Force as a technical instructor on special vehicles and equipment. During his career, he served, worked and visited 27 countries and 20 islands.
He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion and NARFE. Since 1985, he was a member of the Rantoul Garden Club and was the village Arbor Day chairman. Being a member of St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, he was a eucharistic minister, a volunteer to the church custodian for many years and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 4450.
His ashes will be buried in Fullerton Cemetery, Fullerton, Neb., at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy's.