URBANA — Leony Singhadewi Aknisundari, 51, of Urbana passed away at 3:49 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by her immediate family.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1970, in Jakarta, Indonesia, to her parents, Mr. Madyayoti Wanargo and Ms. Nawachandra Aknisundari Sie Gwat Sin.
Surviving are her husband of 15 years, Gregory Cane, and daughter, Keira Cane, both of Urbana; her mother; and three brothers, Bambang Viryaguna Aknisundari, Thomas Made Viharto Aknisundari and Arya Agung NagarjunaAknisundari; an uncle, Abraham Jedidiah Azaniah Uel Ernest Wanargo; and an aunt, Abigail Christine Hasjim, all in Jakarta.
Leony, or “Lenny,” as she liked to be called, had an extremely positive outlook on life, despite her battle with cancer over the past two years. She enjoyed being around people, especially family and friends. She had a special fondness for young children.
She met her husband while visiting Southern California in 2004, married in 2006, and had her precious Keira in September 2008. Originally from Jakarta, she followed her husband for his work despite having a degree in Management from ASMI Academy in her native country. She established deep roots with her family in Lawrence, Kan., spending seven years developing friendships through the First Church of the Nazarene and Small World, where she took English lessons. She had a deep religious faith and never took God for granted.
In 2015, she moved with her husband and daughter to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Within two months of arriving, she landed a position as an assistant teacher at Yellow Submarine Nursery. She was noticed for her dedication and love of children, and was promoted to lead teacher within a year. She oversaw 2- to 3-year-olds, and as they took a strong liking to her and ended up calling her “mommy." She truly was in her element when surrounded by children.
Lenny had an artistic flair, sketching her own drawings based on flowers and clothing designs. She also enjoyed interior design and cooking, especially traditional Indonesian dishes for her family and friends.
Her signature motto was always “trust me”, and invariably, she made things work. Her sunny disposition, easy smile and kind heart made her special. She is loved immensely and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held in May 2022 at First Chruch of hte Nazarene in Lawrence, Kan.
Evergreen Cremation Services, 702 Bloomington Road, Suite 102, Champaign, is handling the arrangements.