URBANA — Leroy "Big Son" Lotts Jr. passed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Leroy was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Clarksdale, Ark., to Leroy Sr. and Florence Harris Lotts.
Leroy leaves to cherish his loving memory three children, Idris Lotts, Chris Gibson and Yael Gibson; one granddaughter, Kyreana Earrett; three siblings, Ola Bowdry, Sammie Lotts and Michael (Mary) Lotts; and a host of other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.