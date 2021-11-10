PAXTON — LeRoy S. Elliott, 88, of Paxton passed away at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9, 2021) at home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors accorded by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Roy was born June 4, 1933, in rural Paxton, the son of Melvin LeRoy and Elsie Sherman Elliott. He married Patsy Brown on April 9, 1960, in Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Patsy, he is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Derek) Midden of Chatham, Kelly Elliott of Peoria Heights and Karah (Tony) Flores of Peoria; two grandsons, Skylar and Tylar Midden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Don and Iris Elliott.
Roy graduated from Rankin High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honored to be a participant in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on June 16, 2015.
He lived and farmed in the Rankin and Paxton areas, retiring in 1998 to make his home in Paxton. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton.
Roy enjoyed farming, driving around crop watching, watching the cubs win and spending time with his family, and he especially enjoyed his twin grandsons and their activities.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton Grand Old Flag Project (thatsmybrick.com/paxtonflag), Shriners Hospitals for Children or the First United Methodist Church of Paxton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.