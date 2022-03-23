CHAMPAIGN — Lesli Ann Lundquist of Champaign left this life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
She was born in Galesburg, to Gregory and Susan Pettit, on Sept. 29, 1975. She graduated from Galesburg High School in 1993. Her career as facilities operations coordinator for the University of Illinois Library brought many fulfilling rewards, including the respect of her coworkers. She was a hard worker who always rose to whatever challenge her office presented. The university granted her Chancellor's Distinguished Staff Award in 2020, which recognized her initiative and creativity for enhancing the lives of others. She was honored to work in a place committed to equality. She was very proud of her two talented and creative children. Known for her quick wit and being someone who spoke her truth, she was the life of every party. She was supportive of the local music scene, local businesses, pet rescues and mental-health advocacy.
Lesli was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Virgil (Barney) Wilcoxen and John F. Pettit I; grandmother, Dorothy Harmon; and infant nephew, Walter David Ellenberg.
She is survived by her grandmother, Phyllis; parents; former husband, Brian Lundquist of Homer; daughter, Sage Lundquist; son, Aren Lundquist; sister, Evelyn (Dane Ellenberg) Pettit of Urbana; brother, Asa (Niki) Pettit of Rantoul; nieces and nephews, William Ellenberg, Warren Ellenberg, Hazel Ellenberg, Ameea Pettit and Kalel Pettit; and aunts, Connie Ingrassia and Teresa (Thomas) Zefo.
Lesli wlll be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private memorial service is planned.
Memorials may be made to the family.