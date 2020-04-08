FARMER CITY — Leslie B. ‟Les” Franklin, 78, of Savoy, formerly of Farmer City, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehabilitation, Savoy.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with Pastor Steve Anderson officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Les was born on Oct. 25, 1941, in Bloomington, a son of Paul and Elsie Tarter Franklin. He married Linda Peck on Nov. 26, 1961, in Mansfield.
Les is survived by his children, Kathy Franklin Borngasser of Normal, Jeff (Julie) Franklin of Champaign and E. Jay Franklin of Urbana; five grandchildren; sisters, Ranella Wills of Bloomington and Elaine Duffner of Chillicothe, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Franklin of Farmer City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Lynn P. Franklin.
Les attended Illinois State University upon graduation of high school and majored in agriculture business. He was employed at Wicks Lumber, Farmer City, and later became manager of Wolohan Lumber in Urbana. He also had been manager of the home improvement department at Kmart in Danville.
Les was a member of the Weedman United Methodist Church, Farmer City.
Les loved all kinds of sports. He played on the basketball and baseball teams during his high school years and enjoyed playing golf later on. He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Fighting Illini.
He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.