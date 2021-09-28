CHAMPAIGN — Leslie H. Etheridge, 92, of Champaign was called home by his Lord and savior on Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Leslie Etheridge was born Feb. 20, 1929, in London, England, the son of Maude (Pater) and Harold Etheridge. He and his mother came to the United States when he was 17 years old.
He retired civil service from Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, and as an instructor from Parkland College, Champaign. He played tennis with his civil service buddies, and he played bridge with friends.
He married Barbara Folkes on June 11, 1950. She passed away Dec. 27,1995.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Coddington; and grandson, Bryce Etheridge.
Leslie and Georgeanne Holmes were married July 11, 1998. She survives, along with his daughter Dixie (George) Schoonover of Mahomet; son Randy (Cathy) Etheridge of Lawernceville, Ga.; son Rob (Dawn) Etheridge of Pesotum; and daughter, Doris (Tim) Harpain of Clovis, Calif.; and stepdaughter, Anje Smith.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Leslie was involved with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending their sports, music and school functions. He loved to travel and would always be anxious to go somewhere. He loved his family, and any time he could be with them was special.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.