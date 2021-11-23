CHAMPAIGN — Leslie R. Huls, 67, of Champaign passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 21, 2021) at home.
A funeral service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville, 2498 County Road 2100 East, Thomasboro, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be two hours before the service from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Leslie was born Sept. 18, 1954, in Champaign, the son of Melvin E. and Lela J. Buhs Huls. He married Patty Lane on Dec. 20, 2008, in Urbana. She survives.
Along with his wife, Patty, he is survived by two daughters, Jamie (Kenneth) Daily of Mahomet and Laura (Austin) Curtis of Loda; four grandchildren, Olivia, Lydia, Scarlett and Dorothy; his mother, Lela Huls; a brother, Marlon (Betsy) Huls of Bloomington; and a sister, Deanne Hinrichsen of Normal.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother-in-law, Dan Hinrichsen.
Les graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1972 and from the University of Illinois with a degree in forestry. He worked for the City of Champaign Forestry Department and retired as a building inspector.
He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. Les enjoyed rockets, fireworks, golfing and running.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville.