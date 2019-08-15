URBANA — Leslie C. Lemons Sr., 60, of Urbana passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Canaan Baptist Church, 402 W. Main St., Urbana. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., with services following at noon. Final interment will immediately follow services at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Officiant will be Pastor B.J. Tatum.
Williams Memorial Services, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.