CATLIN — Leslie “Les” Hall, 90, of Catlin passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Les was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Catlin, to Sam and Laura Long Hall. He married Judith Ostenburg on Aug. 15, 1958, in Danville.
Surviving are one son, Leslie Todd (Tammy) Hall of Greenup; one sister, Elma Mikel of Tyler, Texas; two grandchildren, Katherine Whitlow of Potomac and Sarah (Colin) Cole of Toledo; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Hayes and Piper Jeffers; one sister-in-law, Billie (Bill) Wicker; one brother-in-law, Jon Ostenburg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alman and Ray Hall; and two sisters, Lois Potter and Katherine Schrope.
Les graduated from Catlin High School. He worked for ESCO Corporation for 30 years and retired from Flex-N-Gate, Urbana, as a supervisor. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Catlin Church of Christ and the Davis Busby Catlin American Legion Post 776. He enjoyed watching Illinois college basketball, watching Western movies, working crossword puzzles and was an avid Cubs fan.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the care and love shown to Les by Autumn Fields and the palliative care team at the Danville Veterans Administration.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Catlin, with military honors by the Davis Busby Catlin American Legion Post 776. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
Memorials may be made to Salt Fork High School. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.