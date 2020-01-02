Leslie M. Gill Jan 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Leslie M. Gill, 49, of Champaign died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers