RANTOUL — Leslie “Motor” Kuelbs Sr. of Rantoul passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
He was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Cook County, to Fred L. and Lillian Hayes Kuelbs. Les proudly served our nation as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was known by his military friends as "Rocky." He later became a long-distance truck driver, where he lovingly earned the nickname "Motor." He was an active member of the VFW of Rantoul, VA and American Legion of Rantoul, where he served as chaplain.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wayne Kuelbs.
He is survived by two sons, Les Kuelbs Jr. and KK (Fred) Kuelbs; a daughter, Jodie Hester; two grandsons, Liam and Nolan; and one granddaughter, Morgan, all of North Carolina.
Memorial and burial arrangements are still pending.
Memorials can be made to the VFW in Rantoul. Online condolences can be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.