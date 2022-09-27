TOLONO — Leslie M. Rexroad, 51, of Tolono passed away at 10:53 p.m. Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Leslie was born April 3, 1971, in Urbana, a daughter to Roger D. and Sandra Sidell Rexroad.
She is survived by her mother of Tolono; two children, Tanner Wells and Maddox Reed; a brother, Roger D. Rexroad Jr. of Sadorus; and a niece, Cecilia (Quintin McCabe) Rexroad of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Her two boys were her life, and she loved them both dearly.
Memorials may be made to her children.