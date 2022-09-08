CHAMPAIGN — Leslie Louise Wells, 61, of Champaign passed away Friday (Sept. 2, 2022) after a prolonged illness.
Leslie was born March 6, 1961, in Salt Lake City, to Beverly L. and Daniel L. Wells. She and the Wells family relocated to Champaign in 1967. She was the fourth child of the family, consisting of Steven R. Wells (Kathy) of Aurora, Ohio, Brad L. Wells (deceased) of Champaign, Patricia Wells-Semonin (Jim) of Champaign and Daniel C. Wells (Hilary) of Champaign.
Leslie attended Kenwood Elementary and Jefferson Middle schools, graduated from Centennial High School and attended Parkland College.
Leslie was the fun-loving aunt that her nieces and nephews enjoyed being around and doing many fun things together. She could be counted on to make people laugh. She also loved her dogs and often took them for long walks in and around Savoy.
Leslie will missed by her family and friends.
A family graveside service is planned.