URBANA — Lester (Les) Black died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Les was born in Hannibal, Mo., in 1937. He was proud to be a member of the Douglass School senior class, who, due to integration, graduated from Hannibal High School. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he returned home and worked for the Hannibal Police Department until being recruited by UPS and ultimately relocating to Urbana. He then retired after 25 years with UPS. While working for UPS, he enjoyed an active part-time position for the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Illinois for 27 years. In retirement, he stayed active as a youth detention transportation officer and a shuttle driver for Shelby Motors.
Les loved sports and spent most of his life playing, coaching, watching and refereeing or umpiring. He was always excited to get out and play well into his senior years. One of his favorite achievements was bowling a 300 game in his senior league, and he was still chasing his dream of a hole-in-one until he passed.
Les was an active member and former treasurer of the Urbana Knights of Columbus and spent most Sundays at Church of St. Mary’s in Urbana. He was an extraordinary minister of the eucharist for years and often rang the church bell for Mass. He could regularly be seen shaking hands and talking to the congregants on Sundays.
Les is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and children, Millie, Rebecca, Emily (Tom), Daniel (Colleen) and Charles (Dawn). He is also survived by his sister, Thelma, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Godchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.