DANVILLE — Lester Frerichs, 80, of Danville passed away at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officate. Private funeral services will be held.
Lester was born Dec. 31, 1939, in Compromise Township, the son of Martin and Anna (Franzen) Frerichs. He married Rita Christins on Sept. 7, 1960, in Thomasboro. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, daughter Rhonda (Steve) Frerichs Littlefield of St. Joseph and her children, Stephanie (Trey) Coffey, Ashley (Ben) Wolfe and Natalie Littlefield; son Gayle Frerichs of Armstrong and his children, Madison, Logan and Alex Frerichs; son Doug (Lori) Frerichs of Ogden and his children, Carly, Adam and Josey Frerichs; brother, Larry (Eunice) Frerichs; and sisters, Loretta (Gene) Fruhling Elliott, Linda Frerichs and Laveda Pollock.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lester was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, and a former school board member at Royal, Prairieview and St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Royal American Legion.
Lester farmed in the Royal-Armstrong area all his life. He was a member of the Farm Bureau.
He graduated from Armstrong High School in 1957.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, or Kopmann Cemetery.