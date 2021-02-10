DANVILLE — Lester “Gene” Hooper, 86, of Danville was called home to heaven on Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born on Aug. 16, 1934, in Dover, Tenn., to Jim and Ethel Hooper. He married Betty Louise Blue on May 7, 1960. She preceded him in death.
Gene spent his early years in Clinton, Ky., before moving to Detroit then settling in Tilton. He retired from Consumers Illinois Water Company in 1992. Gene loved music, and as a self-taught guitarist, he formed the band “Gene Hooper and the Ramrods.” The band performed locally and opened for other country artists when they toured through the area. Some of his highlights included recording an original 45 record with the songs “One of a Kind” and “Forever” and playing backup for Billie Jo Spears. In his later years, he performed in a gospel band, recorded a CD, and accompanied a quartet playing at churches and community events.
Gene also served his community as a member and past president of the Tilton Lions Club, a member of the church board, and a district representative for the Nazarene Church. He served on mission trips to Russia, Jordan, Israel, Bulgaria, Poland, Costa Rica, Belize and New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. His other calling was Faith in Action, building access ramps for those in need. He loved his church and church family.
Gene enjoyed life; he loved to garden, fish, cook, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, spent time with his friends, and loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his four children, Dana Spencer and Rob Hooper, both of Michigan, Steve (Joy) Hooper of Mokena and Missy (Kevin) Kotcher of Catlin; and 13 grandchildren, Mark Spencer, Mike Spencer, Monica Christy, Josh Hooper, Jeremy Hooper and James Hooper, all of Michigan, Shelley Gosnell and Jennifer Sawyer of North Carolina, Alex Hooper of Lockport, Derek Hooper of Coal City, Daniel Bohnstengel of Orland Park, Sarah Farns of Midlothian, Carlie Hooper of Phoenix and Nick Kotcher and Riley Kotcher of Catlin.
He is also survived by 18 great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Gene was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers; four sisters; a son-in-law, Jim Spencer; stepson, Doug Brown; and grandson, Noah Kotcher.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Dave Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance of the visitation and/or service. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Danville.
Memorial donations may be made to First Nazarene Church in Danville or the donor’s choice of charity. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.