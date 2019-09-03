DANVILLE — Lester Eugene Gray, 68, of Champaign, formerly of Danville, completed his earthly journey at 9:14 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Lester was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Danville, to James S. Gray and Ceretha M. Cloyd-Hicks. He was a 1969 graduate of Danville High School, also a 1977 graduate from DACC. He served in the U.S. Army, as a sergeant, receiving a Purple Heart during his tour duty in Vietnam. He was an active member of the William F. Ernest American Legion Post 559 of Champaign. Lester was an avid Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Barack Obama fan.
Lester leaves to cherish his loving memories four daughters, Dionne Merriweather and Ajza (Alven) Allison, both of Champaign, Charissa Gray of Oklahoma and Yastiyah Graham of North Carolina; three sons, Leslie Gray of Alabama, Chansom Gray of Nebraska and Nick Gordon of Rantoul; one sister, Teresa Cloyd; two brothers, Michael Gray and Ricky (Lalita) Hoskins, all of Danville; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Gray; and one grandchild, Lacy Allison.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Officiating: Pastor Ricky Hoskins. Interment: Danville National Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.