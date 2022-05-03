CISSNA PARK — Lester H. Stock, 91, of Cissna Park passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at home.
He was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Fountain Creek Township, a son of Edward and Lydia (Hari) Stock. Les married Arlene Martin on June 9, 1951, in Hoopeston; she preceded him in death Aug. 16, 2007. He later married Joyce Bauer on Nov. 16, 2008; she preceded him in death on April 18, 2022.
Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Charles and Emanuel Stock; one sister, Martha Smith; one son-in-law, Kurt Mitchell; and one daughter-in-law, Lori Stock.
Survivors include seven children, Gloria (Wayne) Laubscher of Mackinaw, Steve Stock of Towanda, Stan (BJ) Stock of Covington, Ind., Pat (Morris) Young of DeKalb, Ed (Dawn) Stock of Cissna Park, Tom (Karol) Stock of Cissna Park and Donna Mitchell of Champaign; one stepdaughter, Julie (Doug) Walder of Hoopeston; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Les was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. He was a hard worker and in addition to farming, he wore many hats, always finding something to tinker with or fix.
Most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Church, 1425 E County Road 400 N, Cissna Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Knapp Funeral Home, 219 W. Blaine St., Cissna Park, and one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church.
