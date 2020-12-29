CHAMPAIGN — Lester Allen Williams, 73, of Champaign passed away at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with military rites accorded by Urbana American Legion Post 71.
Lester was born March 3, 1947, a son of Harold and Esther Mae (Taylor) Williams. He married Hazel Wygant on Jan. 30, 1966, in Champaign. She survives. Also surviving are a son, David Williams (Kelly) of Danville; three daughters, Sherry Walker of Sidney, Monica Goddard (Robert “B.J.”) and Robin Spickard (Brad) of Danville; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Williams of Urbana, Dale Williams of Tuscola; and a sister, Wanda Issac of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Sconce and Evelyn Dawkins.
Lester served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the Maintenance Department for ADM and Meadow Gold in Champaign. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and loved trains.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.