RANTOUL — Leta (Krutsinger) Llach, 77, of Rantoul passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
She was born May 7, 1944, the daughter of Leslie and Dolores Krutsinger (Johnny Weber).
Leta attended Rantoul High School. She married Ronnie Bock and they had two children, Vickie and Gary. Leta married Joseph Llach in 1975.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two stepdaughters, Lisa Corley (Gary Buhr) and Jolene (Jeff) Gensler of Rantoul; a stepson, Bob McCann of Romulus, N.Y.; a grandson, Chase Corley; a granddaughter, Catherine McCann; a sister, Karen (Steve) Bair of New Mexico; and a brother, Kenny Krutsinger of Hutsonville.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents and her son and daughter.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is handling arrangements.