URBANA — Letha L. Corson, 86, of Urbana passed away at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Pastor Bob Rasmus will officiate.
Letha was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Champaign County, the daughter of Austin and Catherine (McFall) Wingler. She married Lyle A. Corson on June 5, 1955, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1994.
She is survived by a son, Dyke A. (Ivy) Corson of Fairmount, and three grandchildren, Ryan, Ashleigh and Austin Corson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.