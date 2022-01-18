ARTHUR — Levi M. Schrock, 79, of Arthur passed away at 11:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Otto Center, south of Arthur. Bishop Larry R. Diener will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Otto Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Levi was born July 3, 1942, in rural Arthur, a son of Menno A. and Sovilla J. (Mast) Schrock. He married Edna Mae Gingerich on Sept. 25, 1962 in rural Arthur; they lived in Holy Matrimony for 58 years, 3 months and 26 days before she passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.
He is survived by six children, Larry Jay Schrock and wife Delores (Herschberger) of Tuscola, Kenneth Lynn Schrock and wife Melissa (Yoars) of Arthur, Roger Keith Schrock and wife Jeannette (Kauffman) of Arthur, Richard Lee Schrock and wife Tina (Walker) of Chatham, Carol Ann (Schrock) Gingerich and husband Robert of Arthur and David Alan Schrock of Cooks Mills; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Andrew M. Schrock of Bowling Green, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Marie (Dan) Schrock of Warsaw, Ohio, and Frances (Abe) Schrock of Arthur; and two stepsiblings, Edward C. (Clara) Schrock and Alta Schrock, both of Arthur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, John, Dan and Abe Schrock; a sister, Anna Helmuth; his stepfather, Chris A. Schrock; and two stepsisters, Lydia Miller and Elizabeth Schrock.
Levi was a grain and dairy farmer for many years. He also worked at several local businesses over the years. In retirement, he could often be found spending time with friends at local coffee shops and enjoyed wintering in Pinecraft, Fla. Watching his grandchildren grow up was one of his greatest joys.
Levi was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith.