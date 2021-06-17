SARASOTA, Fla. — Lewis H. Peter, born Oct. 20, 1925, passed away Nov. 1, 2016. He was followed in death by his beloved wife of 71 years. Marilyn P. Peter, born June 2, 1925, passed away Sept.19, 2020.
They are survived by three children, Tim and Vicki Peter of Murphysboro, Carla Kranz of Montgomery and Sue and Steve Wood of Sadorus. They left behind five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be an informal graveside service for the couple on their anniversary, June 24. It will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, at 2:30 p.m. We're asking everyone who attends to wear bright colors, as Marilyn was never one to wear somber colors.
In lieu of flowers, people may donate to a charity of their choice.