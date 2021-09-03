PAXTON — Lewis Sherman Brown Jr., 86, of rural Paxton passed away peacefully at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born July 30, 1935, in Champaign County, a son of Lewis Sherman and Eva Gertrude Brown. He was married for 57 years to Corinne Helen Brown of Paxton, who preceded him in death on May 28, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Lewis (Kathy) Brown III, and daughter, Laurel (Jason) Emmert.
He was the loving grandpa to five grandchildren, Anna and Eva Brown, Abigail (Brandon) Colmark and Nathan and Jared Emmert.
He is also survived by two sisters, Beverly Brown of East Peoria and Patsy (Roy) Elliott of Paxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His greatest joys included attending his grandchildren’s school programs, concerts, art exhibits and sporting events. He also enjoyed visiting with family and friends, gardening and working on cars and tractors.
Jr., as he was known to friends and family, was preceded in death by his wife, Corinne; parents; sisters, Blossom Wright Foster, Eva Kirby, Bettie Aschinger and Annabelle Anderson; and brothers, Rex, Max, Clinton, Lloyd, Lowell and Jewel Brown.
He attended Paxton High School and was in the National Guard and Army, serving in Italy as a specialist in the firing battery, First Missile Battalion of the 82nd Artillery. He received a letter of commendation for his outstanding performance as an erector operator between 1959 and 1961.
Jr. was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841 for 58 years and retired from University Asphalt in 1997.
A private service will be held, and he will be laid to rest in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at baierfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Paxton Grand Old Flag Project (thatsmybrick.com/paxtonflag).