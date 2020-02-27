FAIRMOUNT — Lewis A. “Oody” Swallow, 66, of Fairmount passed away at 1 a.m. Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) surrounded by family at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Oody was born Oct. 30, 1953, in Urbana, to Kenneth C. and Pauline R. Lewis Swallow.
Survivors include three daughters, Angela Aldridge of Kingman, Ind., JodiLynn (Travis) Cunningham of Alvin and JulieAnn Roark of Catlin; three sons, Joshua (Laura) Swallow of Rankin, Jason (Brooke) Swallow of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jacob (Taylor) Roark of Tennessee; one sister, Paula (Bill) McMahon of Ogden; one brother, Charles “Chuck” Swallow of Anchorage, Alaska; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Oody was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth C. “Butch” Swallow; and Penny Susan Swallow.
Oody enjoyed racing, truck and tractor pulls, trucking and building model semis and farm and shop equipment out of wood. He greatly enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But beware of his “pull my finger” trick.
Services to remember his life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Masonic Lodge in Ogden, located at 111 S. East St. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.