DANVILLE — Lewis (Lew) Young Hankenson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, devoted friend, mentor, teacher and coach, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Lewis spent the weekend before his death surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, in-laws and many lifelong friends.
Lew was born in 1940 in Sterling to Homer and Ruth Hankenson. Lew attended Zion-Benton Township High School and attended the University of Illinois, where he was a varsity wrestler. Lew graduated in 1963 with a B.A. in education and went on to earn an M.A. in guidance and counseling and a specialist degree in education.
Lew is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Susan Hankenson (Levek). Sue and Lew met in 1960 at a church social and began dating soon afterward. They were married in 1962 and had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
He is additionally survived by his four children, Michael Dean (married to Margaret), Steven Kent (married to Bridget), Kurt David (married to Claire) and Jennifer Kirsten (married to Steve Skimehorn). He is survived by 13 grandchildren, Christopher Gray, Shane Skimehorn, Rylan Hankenson, Zachary Skimehorn, Bailee Hankenson, Holly Hankenson, Alexus Skimehorn, Caleb Hankenson, Miami Hankenson, Samuel Christoff, Hugh Hankenson, Bennett Christoff and Drake Erickson; and one great-granddaughter, Astraea Skimehorn. Lew is also survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, David and Marlyn Levek, Bruce (Michael) Levek, Karen Levek and Rick and Renee Levek.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry; and brother-in-law, Bill Levek.
Lew dedicated over 40 years of his life to teaching and coaching students. He began his teaching career in Oswego before spending eight years as an assistant wrestling and football coach and teacher at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange. The family moved to Charleston in 1972 for Lewis to take a position as a districtwide elementary guidance counselor. He then went on to become a teacher of social studies, language arts and reading at Charleston Junior High School.
To all who knew him, Lew was larger than life. He was a gentle giant who was soft-spoken, thoughtful, gracious and promoted inclusion and acceptance. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, friends, the community and the generations of Charleston students and athletes with whom he worked. He was a champion of the underdog and lifted and elevated those around him. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren hope to continue his commitment to service.
Lew had a remarkable impact on the community. He was one of the founders of the local Big Brothers/Big Sisters chapter. He re-started the Charleston High School wrestling program in 1980 and started a youth wrestling program as a feeder for high school wrestling. He was also an assistant coach of football and track. He was instrumental in starting the Charleston community soccer program in 1978, which led to soccer as a Charleston High School sport. He was a committed member of the Charleston Education Association (CEA)/Illinois Education Association/National Education Association and was one of the chief negotiators for the CEA throughout his tenure in the Charleston school district. He and his family were active members of the St. Charles Boromeo Catholic congregation. In 2001, he was inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame.
A celebration of Lew’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Charles Boromeo Church, Charleston.
Memorial donations may be made in Lew’s name to the Trojan Booster Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois (joinsomethingbig.org/), the EIU Newman Center (eiunewman.org) or Hedwig’s Haus (which can be given through the Newman Center website, please indicate Hedwig’s Haus).
