HOOPESTON — Lila Ann Leigh, 92, of Hoopeston passed away at 6:38 a.m. Saturday (March 12, 2022) at home at Autumn Fields Adult Community, Hoopeston.
She was born July 19, 1929, at home in Fountain Creek Township, the daughter of John and Alline (Bauer) Otto. She married L. Marvin Leigh on Jan. 2, 1953, in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2016.
She is survived by one daughter, Marty (Russell “JR”) Borders of Mahomet; three sons, Greg (Janet) Leigh of Danville, Russ (Linda) Leigh of Hoopeston and Chris (Lisa) Leigh of East Lynn; two sisters, Gladys (C.W.) Kuntz of Hoopeston and Velma Hoerr of Peoria; 13 grandchildren, Todd (Betsy) Pence, Chad Pence, Gabriel (Carrie) Borders, Michael Borders, Kent (Melissa) Leigh, Erin Courier, Adam (Nicole) Leigh, Rachel (Shaun) Gillins, Elizabeth (Michael) Silver, Jason (Bricie) Leigh, Cody (Heather) Moore, Alan (Lauren) Leigh and Bryce Leigh; 19 great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Marvin Leigh, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Marie Kupferschmid, Loren Purgett, Bernice Otto and Edith Otto; six brothers-in-law, Robert Kupferschmid, Ben Purgett, Don Hoerr, Howard Haynes, Leland Martin and Lloyd Osborn; three sisters-in-law, Georgianna Haynes, Elinor Martin and Marian Osborn; and one nephew, Dave Kuntz.
Lila was a homemaker, caring for her family and helping her husband on their farm. She also worked as a beautician for 60 years. She was a member of First Church of God in Hoopeston and was active in the East Lynn Junior Women’s Club. Lila loved her family and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and school activities. She was a great cook and baker. She loved reading and being involved with her church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, at First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, with Pastor Micah Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in East Lynn Cemetery, East Lynn.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Area Sports Boosters or the Hoopeston Area Music Boosters.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Lila’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.