CHAMPAIGN — Lila Eleese Cousins, 94, of Champaign passed away on Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbana.
Lila was born Sept. 12, 1925, a daughter of Virginia and R.E. McMillan in Stamford, Texas. She married Edward Cousins on Dec. 15, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Kerry Cousins, in November 2015.
She is survived by daughter, Sherry (Steve) Frerichs of Fithian; granddaughter, Jolynn Stanfield; and greatgrandchildren, Alex Santoyo, Kaitlyn Santoyo and MaCay Norton. She was very proud that her great-grandchildren serve in the U.S. Navy and Marines.
She worked at the University of Illinois in the Child Behavior and Development Department as well as a leader of the Girls Scouts for more than a decade. She and Edward enjoyed traveling the United States on their motorcycles together.
Morgan Memorial Home performed cremation rites per her wishes. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Harbor Light Hospice at 332 W. Marion Ave, Suite N1, Forsyth, IL 62535.