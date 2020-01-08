Listen to this article

VENICE, Fla. — Lila Gombert, 84, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Danville, died at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Fla. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton.