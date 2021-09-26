OAKWOOD — Lila Jean Divan, 76, of Rantoul, formerly of Oakwood, departed this life at 10:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Eagle’s View Memory Care Center, Rantoul, after battling Lewy body dementia for several years.
Lila was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Danville, a daughter of Hubert E. and Bernece Jackson Harden. She married Gary L. Divan on June 7, 1964 ,in Rossville. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Penny (Brian) Barnes of Tolono; a son, Troy Divan of Newtown; two grandchildren, Brian (Alison) Barnes of Tolono and Amy Barnes of Tuscola; one great-grandson, Connor Barnes of Tolono; two sisters, Linda Masengale and Annis Kirts; and six brothers, Rex (Joyce) Harden, Kenneth (Carol) Harden, Blayne (Paula) Harden, Lester (Janet) Harden, Larry Harden, and Ben Larick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Lila graduated from Rossville High School in 1963 and proudly received her associate degree from Danville Area Community College in 1997. She had been employed by the First and Second National Banks in Danville, and later by Tee-Pak Inc. before retiring to be with her husband and family.
Lila enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling, but most of all, she cherished her family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, with the Rev. Patti Wise officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date a Newtown-Hebron Cemetery, Newtown, north of Oakwood. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry to visitation and service.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Transitions Hospice, Eagles View Memory Care Center or an organization of the donor’s choice.
