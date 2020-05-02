MONTICELLO — Lila Rhoades, 75, of Monticello passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, in her sleep at home.
She was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Decatur, Ill., to Sheldon E. and Marjorie B. Montgomery Robison. She was married to James Rhoades on April 12, 1969 in Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather and beloved family friend H.L. (Verne) Arney.
She is survived by her husband, James of Monticello; son, John Rhoades of Champaign; daughter, Lara Rhoades (Matt Johnson), and granddaughter, Ella, of Savoy; daughter, Amanda Freden (Matt); and brother, the Rev. James Michael Robison (Mary) of East Peoria. Other family survivors include relatives by marriage, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tom and Pat Rhoades of Monticello and Jim and Debbie Hays of Champaign. Nieces and nephews are Matthew Robison of East Peoria; Mark Robison of East Peoria; Megan and Scott Robison Oetgen of Peoria; Maryn and Brian Robison Bevard of Tucson, Ariz.; Kerry and Dana Barnes Rhoades of Monticello; Brooke and Travis Rhoades Cody of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and Adam M. Hays of Champaign.
Lila was retired from the University of Illinois electrical engineering at CSL. All services are private to the immediate family because of the COVID- 19 pandemic and applicable government safety restraints. Memorials may be made to Crisis Nursery, 1309 W. Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801.
Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.