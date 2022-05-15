URBANA — Lila Jean Wicklund, 92, of Urbana passed away at 6:35 p.m. on April 29, 2022, at Amber Glenn Memory Care.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Nashville, Tenn., the daughter of Louis and Allye Jane (Vernon) Jones.
Lila is survived by her son, Eric (Sherry) Wicklund of Manchaca, Texas; daughters, Denise (Richard Blute) Wicklund of Palo Alto, Calif., and Julie (Michael) McMahon of Champaign; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her brother and her son, James Wicklund.
Lila attended Blue Mountain College in Mississippi, where she obtained a degree in science. After graduating, she became certified as a phlebotomist, moving to New Orleans, where she worked as a laboratory technician at Touro Hospital in that city. There she married and subsequently moved to Champaign-Urbana, where she raised four children. She was a member of the UI Women and was for a few years the chairwoman; active member of the CU Herb Society; early friend and advocate for the original Japan House on Oregon Street; season ticket holder and subsequent volunteer usher for Krannert Center for the Performing Arts; and volunteer field guide for Busey Woods. Lila was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.
A private family burial was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Champaign County CASA or the Disabled Veterans Association. Condolences may be sent at renner-wikoffchapel.com.